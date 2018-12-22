City adjusts trash-pickup days for the holidays

There will be no curbside trash collection on Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), or Tuesday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day). Curbside trash collection will resume on the next regularly scheduled collection day.

If you have Tuesday and Friday garbage pickup, your trash will be picked up Friday as scheduled.

For areas with Tuesday recycling collection, Metro Disposal and Richard’s Disposal will conduct special collection days after Christmas (for all that cardboard and wrapping paper).

Metro Disposal will collect recycling on Wednesday, Dec. 26; Richard’s Disposal will empty recycling bins on Saturday, Dec. 29. Tuesday recycling will then resume on Jan. 8, after skipping the pickup on New Year’s Day.

Once your regular recycling is picked up, it will be time to recycle your Christmas tree. Place your tree curbside by 5 a.m. on your second regular collection day beginning Thursday Jan. 10. Metro and Richard’s will pick up unadorned and unflocked trees Jan. 10-12 to aid in coastal restoration.

Visit the city’s website for information on your sanitation service provider and schedule.