Central Circle networking lunch features speakers on charter schools, community policing

The monthly Central Circle networking lunch will be held Wednesday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dryades Public Market, 1307 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. If you plan to attend, you can RSVP here.

Robert Morris of UptownMessenger.com will speak about his work with Uptown charter schools, Marta Jewson from TheLensNOLA.org will talk about Edgar P. Harney Charter School, and Allison Cormier, the manager of the Police Community Advisory Board, will share the program’s role.

In addition, each organization will give a brief overview of their work and progress in 2018.

Established by Jericho Road Housing Initiative, Central Circle is a community of collaborative groups that serve as a platform to address issues affecting Central City. This includes stakeholders such as residents of Central City, developers, city government, nonprofit organizations, and neighborhood groups, schools, churches and businesses. The goal is to fill the deficit in the dialog between stakeholders and encourage action at a grassroots level.