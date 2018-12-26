Book Report: Meet authors Paul Greenberg, Brandi Perry, Mike Fawer, Charles D. Brown, S. Derby Gisclair

Book signings and literary events coming up soon.

Paul Greenberg, “The Omega Principle”

Thursday, Dec. 27, 6 p.m.

Octavia Books, 513 Octavia St.

James Beard Award-winning author Paul Greenberg presents and signs his most recent book, “The Omega Principle: Seafood and the Quest for a Long Life and a Healthier Planet” — an investigation of the history, science, and business behind omega-3 fatty acids, the “miracle compound” whose story is intertwined with human health and the future of our planet. Gulf Restoration Network partnered with Octavia Books for this event.

Brandi Perry, “Splintered: A New Orleans Tale”

Sunday, Jan. 6, 2-3:30 p.m.

Garden District Book Shop, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.

Perry discusses and signs her fifth novel, set in a Garden District mansion where the lead character, a once-celebrated writer, agrees to live for a month, alcohol-free, to disprove the belief that the potentially valuable piece real estate is cursed.

Mike Fawer, “From the Bronx to the Bayou”

Tuesday, Jan. 8, 6-7:30 p.m.

Garden District Book Shop, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.

Legendary trial attorney Mike Fawer’s memoir includes details from his defense of Edwin Edwards and other high-profile clients during his more than six decades of courtroom drama.

Charles D. Brown, “Looking Back on Sodom”

Thursday, Jan. 10, 6-7:30 p.m.

Garden District Book Shop, The Rink, 2727 Prytania St.

Charles D. Brown, a New Orleans native living in Los Angeles, discusses and signs his novel following a group of friends through the city’s underground scene in 2005 from New Year’s Eve through the week in August when Katrina struck.

S. Derby Gisclair, “The Olympic Club of New Orleans”

Thursday, Jan. 10, 6 p.m.

Octavia Books, 513 Octavia St.

New Orleans sports historian S. Derby Gisclair discusses and signs his new book for the launch of “The Olympic Club of New Orleans: Epicenter of Professional Boxing, 1883-1897.” This in-depth chronicle of boxing in New Orleans is interspersed with vignettes of the city’s history reflected in the most famous boxing venue of its day, whose members reflected a diverse cross section of New Orleans society.