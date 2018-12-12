Arts Market and Caroling at Palmer Park planned for this weekend

The Carrollton Area Network is be hosting the 11th annual Caroling at Palmer Park on Sunday, Dec. 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Before the Christmas caroling, there will be Christmas shopping in the park. The Palmer Park Arts Market will be held both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The park is bordered by South Carrollton Avenue, South Claiborne Avenue, Dublin Street and Sycamore Place, at the end of the St. Charles streetcar line.

The Arts Market is the Arts Council’s free, open-air marketplace of artwork by New Orleans and Gulf Coast artists, featuring between 80 and 130 local artists. The artwork ranges from paintings, photography, printmaking, ceramics, glasswork and jewelry to wood, handmade clothing, soap and other handmade items.

Caroling at Palmer Park is a sing-along event led by choirs from Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, Central St. Matthew United Church of Christ and other local churches. Song books and candles will be provided.

The Arts Market of New Orleans, neighborhood organizations along South Carrollton, Boy Scout Troop 48 (at St Andrew’s Episcopal Church), Robert’s Fresh Market and Chase Bank are partnering or sponsoring Caroling at Palmer Park.

Carolers can enjoy hot chocolate, eggnog and cookies for a voluntary donation. Donations

will be distributed to the Second Harvester Food Bank. Nonperishable food items will also be collected for Second Harvester Food Bank of Greater New Orleans to help fill their pantry and help those affected by disasters.

Since the Hurricane Katrina, the Carrollton Area Network has hosted events including Caroling

at Palmer Park to build fellowship and community in the Carrollton area, while also raising funds that are critical to the larger community. Uptown residents and their friends and family are invited to come out to celebrate the holiday season.