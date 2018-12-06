Advertiser: Please Vote Yes for Continued Security in Touro Bouligny Neighborhood

Please Vote Yes on December 8th for continued security in the Touro Bouligny Neighborhood.

Did you know that the Touro Bouligny neighborhood was recently quoted as being the safest, with one factor being our Security Patrol? This safety record improves your property value and makes our area more desirable for all.

Why vote?

24/7 patrol for all Touro Bouligny residents

Additional patrols during holidays

House checks when requested

Out-of-town mail/newspaper collection

Escort to ensure a safe departure and return

Promote neighborhood safety & security initiatives

New security camera program

Pedestrian crosswalk signs on Magazine & Prytania Streets

Call Metro Security 24/7 at 504-835-5421

For more information, visit www.TouroBouligny.com.