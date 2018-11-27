Woman, 33, sought in refrigerator theft

New Orleans police officers are searching for April Terrebonne, 33, who is accused of being in illegal possession of a stolen refrigerator.

On Oct. 31, Sixth District officers were driving near Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way and Josephine Street, when they observed a woman leaning on a large cardboard box.

A witness in the area advised officers that someone was attempting to steal a refrigerator from a residence located in the 2100 block of Rev. John Raphael Jr. Way.

Officers met with the owner of the property and learned that the refrigerator belonged to her. A search of the property revealed that the back door was open and the side window of the rear bathroom had been broken.

During the course of the investigation, officers identified Terrebonne as a suspect in this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding April Terrebonne’s whereabouts should contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.