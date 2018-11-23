Where to find deals on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday is a national shopping event (between Black Friday and Cyber Monday) that encourages consumers to shop local. This year on Saturday Nov. 24, millions of Americans across the country will set out to shop for holiday gifts at their favorite local businesses, according to Stay Local.

New Orleans retailers celebrate this annual event on Bayou Road, Lower Magazine, Oak Street and O.C. Haley Boulevard.

Here are some of the Uptown establishments offering deals. The specials offered by the following art spaces, shops, restaurants and markets are available exclusively on Saturday.

Magazine Street

Armoire Boutique

3102 Magazine St.

10:30 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Annual “Thanks A Brunch” with mimosas and 15% off most items in store.

Lionheart Prints

3312 Magazine St.

Loaded-up gift bags for the first 25 customers who spend over $100.

UP Unique Products

2041 Magazine St.

11 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Enter to win gift basket of hand-selected goodies from the store — no purchase necessary.

Oretha Castle Haley

Creative Arts New Orleans at Dryades Public Market

1307 O.C. Haley Blvd., 3rd Floor

11 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Exhibition and sale of traditional American and Afro-Caribbean inspired quilts and quilted bags by Cecelia Pedescleaux, Susan Charles and Edith Gross.

SoFAB Pantry

1504 O.C. Haley Blvd.

2 p.m.

Cooking demonstration by Nancy Wilson, author of Memere’s Country Creole Cookbook: Stories and Recipes from Louisiana’s German Coast, and is offering 1 complimentary museum admission with the purchase of Wilson’s cookbook.

Roux Carre

2000 O.C. Haley Blvd.

Noon — 3 p.m.

Makers market.

Oak Street

Dynamic Ceramics

8237 Oak St.

10 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Hourly giveaways, door-prize raffle, and a pottery painting contest.

Haase’s Shoe Store

8119 Oak St.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Purchases $50 or more are discounted 10 percent, $100 or more 15 percent and of $150 are 20 percent off.

Other businesses with Small Business Saturday deals:

Ale On Oak, Artrice Creative Designs, The Bike Shop, Blue Cypress Books, Breads on Oak, Breath is Life Spa, Castellon Pharmacy, Community Book Center, d4 Tabletop Gaming Cafe, Eclectic Home, Entablature Realty, Healthy Sips, IT Crystals, JB Jewels Design and Fashion, Little Brown Basket, Natural Mixologist, Ninja Restaurant and Sushi Bar, NOLA Beaux Ties, New Orleans Costume Center, New Orleans Green, Oak St. Fitness, Octavia Books, Pagoda Cafe, Plum, Root Sustainable Wooden Accessories, Roux Carre, ROW Earth Organics, Sandra Blakely, Teachers’ Stop, Tribe Lyfe, Tubby & Coo’s Mid-City Bookshop, Whiskey and Sticks, Zele NOLA plus pop-up markets all day at Artist Journey Allen and Community Book Center.