Two suspects sought in identity theft

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying two suspects believed to have committed identity theft and to have used the victim’s stolen debit and credit card at various locations.

The pictured subjects were seen on store security cameras illegally using the victim’s card at a Shell gas station on South Carrollton Avenue near St. Charles Avenue in the Riverbend neighborhood.

Through investigation, NOPD Second District detectives learned that the subject pictured at right in the gray hooded sweatshirt possibly goes by the nickname “D-White.”

The two suspects were also seen driving a blue Subaru Legacy automobile, which was found to have been stolen from the Second District. The vehicle has since been recovered.