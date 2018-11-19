Two arrested in Soniat Street armed robbery, police say

Two men have been arrested in last week’s armed robbery of a woman on Soniat Street, New Orleans police said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, a woman was on her porch in the 2600 block of Soniat Street when a man approached her from behind with a gun and demanded her car keys, police said at the time. She complied, and he drove off in her white 2007 Toyota Prius, the report states.

Officers with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spotted the stolen Prius the next day and alerted New Orleans police, and the two agencies worked together to pursue the car, the report states. When officers apprehended the vehicle, the driver was identified as 20-year-old Donte Moore and the passenger was 27-year-old Prentiss Craft, the report states.

Second District detectives then obtained search warrants that led them to evidence linking Moore and Craft to the Soniat Street robbery, the report states. Both were arrested on a charge of armed robbery with a firearm, and Moore was also charged with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the report states.

Anyone with additional information in the case is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.