Two-alarm fire reported at former Bohn Motor Co. building on South Broad

New Orleans firefighters responded to a reported two-alarm fire at the former Bohn Ford building on South Broad Street, New Orleans Fire Department officials said late Monday morning (Nov. 26).

At 10:10 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) was dispatched on a report of a building fire in the 2700 block of South Broad Ave. NOFD Fire Operations personnel arrived at 10:15 a.m. and encountered the three-story commercial structure with its rear third-floor already heavily involved. This prompted the request for second-alarm at 10:19 a.m.

The structure involved, the old Bohn Ford Motor Co. at 2700 S. Broad, was under renovation with construction personnel on site at the time of the fire. The site will be the new home for Odyssey House Louisiana.

The fire began in a third-floor storage area, with smoke and water damage extending to the second and first floors. The items involved can best be described as roofing materials.

15 NOFD units carrying 40 Fire Operations and Support personnel brought the incident under control at 10:41 a.m. All construction personnel were uninjured and accounted for, and there were no injuries reported by NOFD personnel. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.