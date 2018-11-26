Tonight: NORD Commission to host public forum for CEO finalists

via NORD Commission

The Executive Search Committee of the New Orleans Recreation Development (NORD) Commission will host a public forum with their three CEO finalists tonight (Nov. 26) from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

The open forum will afford the public an opportunity to hear brief opening presentations from each candidate, followed by a moderated question and answer session. Members of the public can submit questions in writing via email at NORDCEO@teamamcorp.com or in person at the public meeting. For those interested who may not be able to attend, the forum will be live streamed on NORD’s Facebook page.

On Nov. 7, the search committee selected three New Orleans natives — Larry Barabino, Jr., Gavin C. Lewis, Sr., and Corey K. Wilson, J.D. — to advance to final interviews. The finalists will advance to a round of interviews with the NORD Commission on Tuesday, Nov. 27. The search committee plans to recommend a CEO to the full commission at its Dec. 4 meeting.