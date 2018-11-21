This Week at The Broad: Now is the Time for Heroes

Sponsored by

We are less than 48 hours away from Thanksgiving here at The Broad and it is time to unleash the big guns, two gloriously crowd pleasing films that pair perfectly with Mom’s stuffing and Uncle Marc’s questionable takes on the midterms.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CREED II is the sequel to one of the most unexpectedly classic films of the decade. We didn’t know then in 2015 that director Ryan Coogler would take over the world with Black Panther when he resurrected the Rocky franchise and placed it into the hands of Michael B. Jordan. Handing things off to new director Steven Caple Jr., this film is both a sequel to Creed and the immortal ’80s classic Rocky IV. Come for Adonis Creed, but stay to find out what happened to Ivan Drago and his family.

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET continues the story of Ralph and his friend Vanellope von Schweetz as they enter the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to fix Vanellope’s arcade machine. Little do they know the internet is nothing like the world of video games they know. WRECK-IT-RALPH is still a beloved children’s movie and this sequel promises more of the good stuff that you loved from the first so bring a roll of quarters and watch out for those barrels on your way to The Broad.

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD and BOY ERASED remain in the lineup for Turkey Day and beyond. Later this month, for one night only, you can see the director’s cut of Lars Von Trier’s THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT on 11/28 at 9:45 p.m. If you like your cinema European and depraved, you can’t find a much better picture to catch this holiday season.

BYOB(aby) will be taking the week off so all families can enjoy Thanksgiving together. We will see you bright and early next Thursday morning at 11 AM.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies! EXCELSIOR!

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD

Friday – Sunday: 10:15 AM 1:05 PM 3:55 PM 6:45 PM 9:40 PM

Monday: 1:05 PM 3:55 PM 6:45 PM 9:40 PM

Tuesday: 1:30 PM 4:20 PM 6:45 PM 9:50 PM

Wednesday: 1:05 PM 3:55 PM 6:45 PM 9:35 PM

Thursday: 1:10 PM 3:55 PM 6:45 PM 9:40 PM

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET

Friday – Sunday: 10:30 AM 1:00 PM 3:30 PM 6:00 PM 8:30 PM

Monday & Tuesday: 1:00 PM 3:30 PM 6:00 PM 8:30 PM

Wednesday: 12:30 PM 3:00 PM 5:30 PM 7:50 PM

Thursday: 10:40 AM 1:00 PM 3:30 PM 6:00 PM 8:30 PM

CREED II

Friday – Sunday: 11:00 AM 1:45 PM 4:25 PM 7:10 PM 9:50 PM

Monday: 1:45 PM 4:25 PM 7:10 PM 9:50 PM

Tuesday: 1:45 PM 4:25 PM 7:10 PM 9:55 PM

Wednesday: 1:30 PM 4:15 PM 7:00 PM 10:10 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 1:45 PM 4:25 PM 7:10 PM 9:50 PM

BOY ERASED

Friday – Sunday: 11:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:35 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Monday: 2:00 PM 4:35 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

Tuesday: 1:15 PM 4:00 PM 9:30 PM

Wednesday: 1:55 PM 4:25 PM 6:50 PM 9:15 PM

Thursday: 10:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:35 PM 7:00 PM 9:30 PM

THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT

Wednesday: 9:45 PM

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater. The tow yard across from our main parking lot as well as the AutoZone across Broad Street both offer additional parking without the fear of a costly boot.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008