This Week at The Broad: An Encore Fit for a Queen

This week, The Broad is going back in time for a very good reason. Due to huge popular demand we are bringing back a film that rocked you to your core and made you ask for more.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY returns to The Broad for a return engagement complete with our special surprise gift from its first run. We will be playing Queen’s entire Live Aid set in front of each screening, so show up extra early to see the real Freddie Mercury tear down Wembley Stadium.

CREED II, RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET, and FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD remain in our lineup for next week. Tomorrow (Wednesday) night you have a chance to catch Lars von Trier’s THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT in a special Director’s Cut screening. This is a one-night-only event so grab those tickets (available HERE) early!

Coming on December 14th we have a very special film coming to our theater. ROMA is the first film we will be showing from the streaming giant Netflix. Director Alfonso Cuarón (PRISONER OF AZKABAN, GRAVITY, CHILDREN OF MEN) has made yet another masterpiece with this personal film set in Mexico City in the 70’s. Some movies deserve to be seen on the big screen, ROMA is absolutely one of those films.

BYOB(aby) will be showing FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD this week. This infant-friendly show will be on Thursday at 11 AM and will feature sushi from Asuka available for pre-order on our website. With the lights turned up and the sound turned down it is a perfect way to bring your baby to the cinema in a stress-free environment.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies!

