Suspect sought in battery by cutting

NOPD officers are searching for Barry Gillett, 54, after his alleged involvement in an aggravated battery by cutting incident in Central City.

The reporting person told police that on Oct. 1, she and Gillett were inside of her residence in the 2800 block of Philip Street, when the victim arrived and Gillett reportedly became irate.

Gillett allegedly attempted to strike the victim, at which time a struggle ensued between the two. The victim stated that during the struggle, Gillett produced a knife and struck him on the arm, before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding Barry Gillett’s whereabouts should notify Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.