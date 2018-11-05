Suspect named in Thalia Street burglary

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspect in a simple burglary incident that occurred in the 2100 block of Thalia Street, near Saratoga Street.

The victim told police that he left his residence unlocked and unattended around 9 a.m. on Oct. 20. Upon returning to the location at approximately 11 a.m., the victim discovered that his wallet and cellphone were missing.

Officers reportedly reviewed surveillance video from this incident and observed a man wearing a light-colored T-shirt and long shorts, walking in and out of the victim’s residence several times. During the investigation, Kerry McMillian, 37, was identified as the suspect in this incident.

Anyone with any information regarding McMillian’s whereabouts should contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or 877-903-STOP.