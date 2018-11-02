Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run on Claiborne

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested the driver believed to be responsible for a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred Oct. 18 in the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue, near Philip Street.

Howard McDowell, 23, of Marrero was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with manslaughter in connection with fatal accident. The victim was a pedestrian.

The Sixth District officers responded to a call at 2:23 a.m. reporting a hit-and-run vehicle crash with an injury. When officers arrived, they discovered an unresponsive male victim lying on the sidewalk, suffering from apparent injuries received as a result of the accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene.