Sponsored: Fall Harvest Dinner & Farm Share memberships at Grow Dat Youth Farm

On November 4th, Grow Dat Youth Farm will host their final event of the season on their farm in City Park. The Fall Harvest Dinner on the Farm will showcase autumn vegetables and feature fresh produce grown on their farm. The evening will feature beloved local restaurants Pagoda Cafe, Coco Hut, Carmo and Windowsill Pies.

During the cocktail hour, guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres, craft cocktails, and live music in the eco-campus, Grow Dat’s outdoor classroom constructed of converted shipping containers.

Guests will have the choice of participating in one of 3 educational tours: Sustainable Agriculture, Grow Dat’s Youth Leadership Program, or a tour on ​Herbal and Plant Medicinal Practices hosted by former Grow Dat Fellow Ellenie Cruz. To round out the event, guests will commune over a 3-course seated dinner paired with wine in Grow Dat’s stunning oak grove by the bayou.

Farm Dinner proceeds help to employ nearly 100 New Orleans youth and young adults as they collaborate to grow 25,000lbs of food for their community. ​Grow Dat Youth Farm is designed to be a working model of a more just food system, where young people engage in rigorous leadership development, while creating relationships across lines of difference. In addition to growing food and developing lasting connections,​ Grow Dat youth leaders cultivate public speaking and facilitation skills and learn to give and receive feedback in real time.

Tickets start at $95 and are offered on a sliding scale.

Visit Grow Dat Farm Dinners to reserve your seat.

Grow Dat Farm Share

Fall is harvest season, and with Grow Dat’s Farm Share program, you can pick up your portion of the harvest every week. Farm shares are a form of community supported agriculture (or CSA) and allow individuals to invest in small scale farmers in exchange for a portion of their crops.

Grow Dat’s Farm Share memberships run from November to June and can include fresh bread from Bellegarde Bakery, too! One share will generally supply a family of 2-4 for a week. Each week share members receive a box of produce that will regularly include what we like to call “the base of the box:” a 1⁄4 lb. bag of our signature salad mix, one bunch of kale, one bunch of other leafy greens (chard, collards or mustards) and fresh herbs. We offer convenient payment plans and SNAP benefit discounts, too!

Visit Grow Dat Farm Share to learn more and sign up!