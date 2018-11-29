Six Xavier University students receive awards at Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minority Students

In an unprecedented accomplishment for the university, six Xavier University of Louisiana students received awards at the 2018 Annual Biomedical Research Conference for Minority Students (ABRCMS) for their innovative research in the Science, Technology, and Engineering and Mathematic (STEM) fields.

Students presented their research to a panel of experts in such areas as chemistry, biology, neuroscience, psychology, and physiology at the conference in November. Six Xavier students were among those receiving an award for their presentations:

Building Infrastructure Leading to Diversity (BUILD) scholars Blaine Deribgny , a junior chemistry major; Lauren Thornton , a senior biology major; Chandler Golden , a senior psychology major; and Ashley Mello , a junior biology major

, a junior chemistry major; , a senior biology major; , a senior psychology major; and , a junior biology major Maximizing Access to Research Careers (MARC) scholar Dailia El-Desoky , a senior physiology major

, a senior physiology major Research Initiative for Scientific Enhancement (RISE) scholar, Camilla Do, a senior chemistry major

All award recipients received a certificate and a $300 check.

The four-day conference saw more than 2,000 poster and oral presentations given by undergraduate and post baccalaureate students, and featured scientific and professional development sessions, over 380 exhibit booths, networking opportunities, plenary speakers, conference programming tracks for undergraduates, graduates and postdoctoral scientists, and non-students, and an awards banquet.

Learn more about Xavier University of Louisiana’s stem programs.