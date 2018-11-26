See video of Loyola making history with inauguration of its president

Loyola University New Orleans returns from the Thanksgiving holiday today under a groundbreaking new president. The Jesuit university made history this month with the Nov. 16 inauguration of Tania Tetlow as the university’s 17th president. She is the first woman and the first layperson to lead Loyola since the university’s founding in 1912.

Tetlow is also the fourth woman president, as well as the youngest woman president, to lead one of the 28 Jesuit colleges and universities in the U.S.