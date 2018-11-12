Richard Perque: No endorsement in judicial runoff between Omar Mason and Marie Williams

Attorney Richard Perque has made no endorsement in the runoff between Omar Mason and Marie Williams after his close third-place finish in the election for judge of Civil District Court Division E.

Mason commanded a strong lead in Tuesday’s election with nearly 51,000 votes, or 42 percent of the total. Williams drew 32,000 for 27 percent of the vote, with Perque close behind at nearly 29,000 votes and 24 percent of the total. Kenneth Plaisance came in fourth with 9,000 votes.

“I am focused on my community service projects and have not made an endorsement for the runoff,” Perque said in a social-media message to supporters on Sunday. “I plan to continue my work making New Orleans a more equitable and fair place to live, and am encouraged to know so many of you will be there to help when I call.”

The runoff election will be Saturday, Dec. 8, and will also include the Secretary of State’s race, with incumbent Republican Kyle Ardoin facing Democratic challenger Gwen Collins-Greenup. The deadline to register to vote is Nov. 17.

[Note: A column that appeared in Uptown Messenger on Thursday included an incorrect reference to Perque’s status in the runoff. That column has been corrected with Perque’s statement that he has not endorsed in the runoff.]