Police seeking suspect in domestic violence assault

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating Allen Smith, 49, after his alleged involvement in a domestic aggravated assault incident that occurred in the 1900 block of Delachaise Street.

The victim told police that on Oct. 3 at around 8:30 p.m., she and Smith were engaged in an argument, when he reportedly produced a firearm and threatened to kill everyone inside the residence, before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding Allen Smith’s whereabouts should contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.