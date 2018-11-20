Police identify suspect in package theft

New Orleans police officers are searching for a man suspected of stealing a package from the porch of a residence located in the 8200 block of Green Street. He has been identified Derrick Bradley, 47.

The victim told police that she reviewed surveillance footage from her residence and observed a man approach her front porch at or around 3:59 p.m. on Oct. 26 and remove a package, before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with any information regarding Bradley’s whereabouts should contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.