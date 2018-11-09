Police arrest two men, seek another in string of burglaries

The New Orleans Police Department has arrested Cecil Bonnee, 27, and are seeking Jaylon Williams Williams, 22, in connection in connection with numerous auto and residential burglaries occurring between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20. Another man was booked with two unrelated auto burglaries occurring in October.

During this time frame, the Second District received reports of 30 auto burglaries. Due to the above-average number, Second District detectives, task force members and district platoons began an aggressive campaign to track down all leads and increase patrols in an effort to identify and locate those responsible. Through the continued investigation, detectives found the same two subjects were observed in numerous videos that were obtained by Second District officers of auto burglary incidents.

On Oct. 24, Second District officers received a tip through Crimestoppers and to the NOPD through a citizen phone call with information as to the identities and location of two suspects, identified as Bonnee and Jaylon Williams, 22.

NOPD First District officers located and arrested Bonnee, while Williams remains at large and is wanted in connection with this investigation. Williams is described as a black male standing about 5’5” and weighing about 140 pounds.

The auto burglary incidents included in this investigation occurred in the following areas of the Second District, as well as two incidents in the Third District:

4200 block of South Derbigny Street

2200 block of Pine Street

3100 block of Audubon Street

7900 block of Zimpel Street

Lowerline Street and North Claiborne Avenue

7800 block of Freret Street

4500 block of Pitt Street

0 block of Newcomb Boulevard

Upperline and Chestnut streets

Chestnut and Lyons streets

1000 block of Soniat Street

6000 block of Annunciation Street

4400 block of South Roman Street

5200 block of Camp Street

4800 block of Laurel Street

600 block of Audubon Street

7800 block of Willow Street

60 block of Versailles Bouleard

700 block of Walmsley Avenue

400 block of Audubon Boulevard

1600 block of Lowerline Street

4500 block of South Johnston Street

2500 block of Lowerline Street

600 block of North Hennessey Street, in the Third District

900 block of North Carrollton Avenue, in the Third District

Out of the initial 30 auto burglaries reported in the Second District, Bonnee and Williams are believed to be responsible for at least 23 of the incidents, as well as an additional auto burglary that occurred on Sept. 14, in the 2500 block of Lowerline Street. In addition, detectives also identified Bonnee and Williams as perpetrators of two residential burglaries—one in the 200 block of Audubon Street and another in the 7500 block of Jeanette Street—and an auto theft in the 7500 block of Jeanette Street.

Also arrested on unrelated charges was Robert Clark, 30. Second District patrol officers arrested Clark on Oct. 23 for two counts of auto burglary, moments after the burglary incidents occurred. Clark was booked accordingly into the Orleans Parish Justice Center. He is not believed to be involved in the incidents for which Bonnee and Williams have been connected.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the whereabouts of Jaylon Williams is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.