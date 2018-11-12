Pay It Forward Happy Hour to benefit Broadmoor Improvement Association, Love in Action Outreach

Trepwise and the Eiffel Society are hosting a Pay It Forward Happy Hour this Wednesday to highlight two local nonprofits. November’s “trepwork for good” event will have a “Feed It Forward” theme and will showcase two nonprofits with food pantries: Broadmoor Improvement Association and Love in Action Outreach.

Food donations will also be accepted at this event, and the heaviest non-perishable food donation will receive a prize.

Happy hour prices will be available all night long with $3 beers, $5 house wine, $6 well drinks and signature cocktails. Guests can enjoy curated cocktails such as the “NourishMint Julep,” as well as a rum punch—both $5.

Come thirsty as 20 percent of the bar proceeds will be split by both organizations, which will also be collecting suggested donations at the door. Each organization will have the opportunity to address the crowd and will have fundraising activities on-site.

Attendance is open to all ages and is free, but please register on Eventbrite here.

Broadmoor Improvement Association will have its “How Do You Cook Dat” cookbook on sale for $10, and each cookbook purchased results in a free cookbook given to someone in need. They will also be selling bottle openers for $5 and raffling off an assortment of prizes, including gift certificates to Celebration in the Oaks and Juan’s Flying Burrito as well as jewelry from Kendra Scott. All proceeds go directly to the food pantry.

The Nov. 14 event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eiffel Society, 2040 St. Charles Ave.

Can’t attend the event? You can still donate to Broadmoor Improvement Association here or to Love in Action Outreach here.