Oak Street Po-Boy Festival features fan favorites, Urban South’s new lager

The 12th Annual Oak Street Po-Boy Festival—which takes place Sunday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.—will feature po-boys from prize-winning vendors, live music, and a specially-brewed Po-Boy Lager from Urban South Brewery.

Po-Boy Festival 2018 Menu

Coming back to defend as the 2017 overall winner is Red Fish Grill with its champion BBQ Oyster Po-Boy. Vincent’s Italian Cuisine and their “Godfather” po-boy, a crowd favorite and winner of the 2017 “Best Pork” entry, will also be back this year.

Returning after a two-year hiatus is Parkway Bakery and Tavern. The landmark Mid-City po-boy shop will offer two new sandwiches, one of which is a slow roasted BBQ beef with Louisiana golden fried shrimp called “The James Brown.” Boucherie will be making the scene in its trademark purple truck with a Smoked Chicken po-boy, among other menu items.

Po-Boy Lager

Urban South, a festival sponsor, has created a Po-Boy Lager specifically for this year’s festival. PBL is described as “a light lager brewed with pilsner malt and Mandarina Bavaria hops that give it a slight hint of citrus.”

On Friday, Nov. 9, the Maple Leaf Bar on Oak Street will kick off the festival and celebrate the launch of the Po-Boy Lager with a show by Morning 40 Federation. The kickoff is $10 and is open to the public. PBL will available on draft and in cans at Oak Street Po-Boy Festival and at retail locations around Oak Street.

Music & More

Headlining the 2018 Po-Boy Festival is The George Porter Trio, with special guests to be announced. The New Orleans Suspects will also perform at the festival with special guest trumpeter and vocalist Jennifer Hartswick, an original member of the Trey Anastasio Band who has performed with the Rolling Stones, Aaron Neville, Phish and many others.

An art market featuring 30 local and regional artists will take place along Leonidas Streets between Oak and Plum.

At noon that Sunday, The Saints play The Cincinnati Bengals. At halftime, Po-Boy Fest organizers will hold a Who Dat parade down Oak Street, led by the black and gold-clad Tap Dat dance troupe. There will be a tailgate area near Cambronne St., and the game will be broadcast in various bars and restaurants along Oak Street.

Admission

Admission to the festival is free, though attendees will have to buy wristbands to purchase food from vendors. The wristband options are as follows:

$5 Wristband : available on site at one of the eight wristband stations staffed by volunteers from nonprofit Son of a Saint

: available on site at one of the eight wristband stations staffed by volunteers from nonprofit Son of a Saint $20 Fast Pass Wristband : allows holders to use the Fast Lane lines at each food vendor, reducing the wait time for the popular po-boys. A limited amount of Fast Pass wristbands will be sold, available onsite and in advance online.

: allows holders to use the Fast Lane lines at each food vendor, reducing the wait time for the popular po-boys. A limited amount of Fast Pass wristbands will be sold, available onsite and in advance online. $99 VIP Wristband: includes access to the Fast Lanes and a fully-catered balcony experience above the crowds at the Mellow Mushroom on Oak. Here, VIPs will have seating and inside bathrooms; catering from Mellow Mushroom, Parkway Bakery & Tavern, and the Marriott Hotel; beer from Urban South Brewery; and a specialty cocktail from Seven Three Distilling, all served by the Merry Antoinettes. VIPs will also have access to a private stage-side viewing area at the Urban South Stage on Joliet Street.

Proceeds benefit the Oak Street Merchants, Residents and Property Owners and Son of a Saint, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which exists to enhance the lives of fatherless boys through mentorship, emotional support, development of life skills, exposure to constructive experiences and formation of positive, lasting peer-to-peer relationships.

For tickets and more information, visit Poboyfest.com.