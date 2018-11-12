Oak Street Po-Boy Festival announces awards for the fest’s best

A smoked-chicken po-boy from Boucherie on South Carrollton Avenue was named the Best Chicken at the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival on Sunday.

Parkway Bakery and Tavern’s James Brown po-boy danced away with the Best in the Fest award. The BBQ shrimp and beef po-boy beat out the more than 60 variations of the po-boy served at the annual celebration of New Orleans’ signature sandwich.

The Oak Street festival’s website describes Boucherie’s winning sandwich as “smoked chicken with white BBQ sauce, queso chihuahua, candied jalapeno and rapini.”

The Po-Boy Fest winners are:

Best Pork: Trenasse for its Muffi Po-Boy

Best Chicken: Boucherie for smoked chicken po -boy

Best Beef: Parkway for The James Brown – BBQ shrimp and beef

Best Shrimp: Gulf Taco for its Lt. Dan shrimp po-boy

Best Seafood: Red Fish Grill’s BBQ Oyster

Most unique: NOLA Boil’s Escargot Po-Boy

The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival was held Sunday, Nov. 11, in the Carrollton neighborhood. The free one-day festival features music and an art market as well as city’s top po-boy creations.