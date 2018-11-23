NOPD’s Second District collecting toys for its Adopt an Angel gift drive

Care to share a little holiday spirit and make a kid’s Christmas? NOPD’s Second District is holding its annual toy drive benefiting the less fortunate children in the district.

Generally, and NOPD officer’s role is to patrol the city’s streets and respond to emergencies and criminal matters. While this is what they are train for, there is one time of the year in particular when patrolling the street has more to do with helping the big man in the red suit and cheerful children.

The Second District is asking for toy donations for children who would otherwise have little to no toys or gifts, this Christmas.

Anyone interested in donating to the toy drive, you can drop off unwrapped items from now through Friday, Dec.14. The drop off location is at the NOPD Second District station located at 3401 Broadway.

If needed you can have your unwrapped and unopened gifts picked up. Please contact Tierre Hazlewood at (504) 658-6439 or email nopd2nddistrict@nola.gov and leave a message with the pickup information.