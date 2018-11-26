NOPD seeks suspect in car burglary on Adams

The NOPD is seeking assistance in identifying and locating suspects believed to be responsible for a vehicle burglary that occurred on Nov. 23 in the 2000 block of Adams Street.

At about 5:40 p.m., video surveillance captured images of the pictured subject exiting a black Audi SUV at the location and allegedly burglarizing a Chevrolet Camaro car parked nearby, before re-entering the SUV and fleeing the scene. Additionally, the black Audi SUV in this video had been reported stolen during the time of this incident and was recovered on Nov. 24.

Anyone with information regarding this individual, the driver of the SUV or this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 877-903-7867.