NOPD seeks suspect in attempted package theft from porch on Robert Street

The NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a subject believed to be responsible for a package theft in the 3000 block of Robert Street on Nov. 1.

At about 2:10 p.m., a man attempted to steal packages from the front porch of a residence in the area. Upon being noticed by a neighbor, he dropped the packages and fled the area on the pictured bicycle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.