Ninth annual St. Catherine’s Day Hat Parade set to stroll on Sunday

The St. Catherine’s Day Hat Parade will stroll on Sunday, Nov. 18, beginning at 10 a.m. on Pleasant Street and St. Charles

The ninth annual parade has the theme “Hat o’ Nine Tales” and features the French-inspired music of Zazou City.

Participants are asked to wear a hat to stroll the short sidewalk route. The event is free, but participants are asked to bring a bottle of bubbly to share.

The parade celebrates the feast day of St. Catherine, the patron saint of milliners and single women. It is fashioned after an event in Paris, where milliners and seamstresses from the couture studios join with unmarried women (called Catherinettes) in a parade showing off unusual, pretty, elegant, silly or just bizarre chapeaux.