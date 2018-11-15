Maple Leaf advance tickets support New Orleans Musicians’ Assistance Foundation

The Maple Leaf Bar is donating proceeds from online ticket sales to the New Orleans Musicians’ Assistance Foundation.

Starting this month, the Maple Leaf Bar, 8316 Oak St., is offering advance ticket sales for all shows Friday and Saturday nights.

A few other select shows will also be available for online purchase.

The legendary Uptown music venue will donate a dollar from each advance ticket to the New Orleans Musicians Assistance Foundation in an effort to give back to the community of musicians who play the club.

For more information, including the club’s lineup, go to the Maple Leaf website.

The New Orleans Musicians’ Assistance Foundation evolved from the New Orleans Musicians’

Clinic, established in 1998, following Hurricane Katrina in 2005. NOMAF expands the services of

the NOMC and its mission to keep New Orleans music alive by sustaining the city’s traditional and

emerging music cultures.

They do this by providing cost-efficient access to direct health care, mental health support and social services for about 2,500 performing-artist patients through the NOMC, in addition to

promoting wellness and preventive health education, musician advocacy and support in the broader New Orleans music community.