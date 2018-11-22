Student robbed of backpack on State Street; robbery at gunpoint reported on South Carrollton, police say

A man walking on State Street in the university area Wednesday evening was pushed to the ground and robbed of his backpack and student ID, and another man was robbed at gunpoint on South Carrollton Avenue later in the night, New Orleans police said.

In the first case, the victim, a 21-year-old man, was walking in the 1700 block of State Street shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, when his attacker approached from behind and demanded his cell phone, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The suspect then pushed him to ground and demanded his backpack,” the report states. “The victim complied, giving him his backpack containing a bank card, his student ID, keys and medicine. The suspect then fled on foot headed northbound on State Street”

The suspect was described as a thin, 6-foot-tall black man wearing a white jacket, the report states.

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, another man in his early 20s was walking in the 1700 block of South Carrollton when he saw someone walking towards him, the report in that case states. That assailant demanded the victim’s belongings at gunpoint, so the victim handed over his wallet and the gunman left, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 658-6020 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.