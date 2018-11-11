Man found shot inside St. Andrew Street home, police say

A man was found with a gunshot wound inside a St. Andrew Street home on Saturday evening, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was “found unresponsive” inside a home in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street around 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, according to the initial NOPD report. Officers determined that he had been “shot multiple times to the body,” police said, and he was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Further details about his condition were not subsequently available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.