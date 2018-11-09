Why are accurate descriptions of crime suspects so difficult to come by? (Live coverage of Loyola Law Review symposium)

Accurate descriptions of suspects have proven to be extremely difficult to come by, even under the best of circumstances, a noted criminologist said Friday morning during the 2018 Loyola Law Review Symposium, “Protecting the Innocent: Louisiana’s Reform of Eyewitness Identifications.”

The quality of witness descriptions is heavily influenced by both the quality of the witness’s memory and the techniques used by law enforcement to elicit those details, said Dr. Jennifer Dysart of John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. For example, the presence of a weapon in a robbery often occupies the victim’s attention more than the suspect’s face, and brain research simply shows that all people have more trouble identifying facial features of races different from their own.

New research has identified techniques to improve the accuracy of these descriptions, Dysart said, so law-enforcement training should begin to include them.

Dysart’s presentation has just concluded as the symposium continues. See below for live coverage.

Live Blog Loyola Law Review Symposium: “Protecting the Innocent” (live coverage)