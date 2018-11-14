Jogger robbed at gunpoint near Prytania; Prius taken in armed robbery on Soniat, police say

A man jogging near Prytania Street in the Lower Garden District was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon, and later that evening a woman was robbed of her Toyota Prius by a man with a gun on Soniat Street in the Freret neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

Around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, a man in his 30s jogging in the 1500 block of St. Mary Street (near Prytania Street) was confronted by two assailants “who stated that they would shoot him,” according to the initial NOPD report in the case. “The victim complied by giving over his cell phone and money.”

Shortly before 6:30 p.m., a woman in her 30s returning home from a coffee shop reached the front porch of her home in the 2600 block of Soniat Street (near Willow Street) when a masked man with paint stains on his pants stopped her and demanded her keys at gunpoint, according to the report in that case. She gave him her house keys, but he refused them and demanded her car keys instead, so she went inside and got them for him, the report states.

The suspect then drove off toward South Claiborne Avenue in her car, a white 2007 Toyota Prius with Louisiana license plate “XQU 111,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available in either case. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.