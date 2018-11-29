Eight people displaced after three-alarm house fire ravages Lyons Street home

A house on Lyons Street was heavily damaged in a fire that broke out late Tuesday night, New Orleans fire officials said.

The fire was first reported to 911 at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 27), and firefighters arrived six minutes later to find the blaze at 817-19 Lyons Street already sending flames through the rear roof of the wood-framed, camel-backed duplex, according to a NOFD report. Police informed firefighters that all the homes’ residents were already safe and accounted for, so additional firefighters were called at 11:47 p.m. and 12:31 a.m. Wednesday to help prevent the spread of the fire to houses next door, the report states.

A total of 55 firefighters brought the blaze under control at 1:42 a.m., the report states. No one was harmed, but the blaze left eight residents — four from each side of the house — displaced afterward, the report states.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.