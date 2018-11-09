Home tour on Saturday showcases the weird

New Orleans residents with eccentric, funky, offbeat homes will open their doors Saturday for the second annual Weird Homes Tour.

Back by popular demand, the New Orleans Weird Homes Tour will take place on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The national Weird Homes Tour, founded in 2014, celebrates unconventional homes in unique cities. During a self-paced, self-driving tour, visitors will see eight of the most magical and weird homes New Orleans has to offer.

With the purchase of a ticket, available online, Weird Homes Tour will provide a map of the homes, and visitors can start and stop when they want throughout the day, viewing the homes in the order of their choice. In many cases, the owners are in their homes, available to answer questions and dive deeper into the unique design and décor found within their walls.

Tickets are $30, $35 day of, to see all homes. A VIP ticket for $45 grants unlimited access to one VIP house, Wally’s World, and some cool Weird Homes Tour swag.

The Weird Homes Tour will donate 10 percent of all ticket proceeds to a local affordable housing nonprofit. Children 13 and younger can tour for free.

“We started the Weird Homes Tour because reality TV would have you believe that every house needs a farm sink and boring shiplap on the walls,” says co-founder David J. Neff. “We want to fight that trend. People come to our tours to be inspired—to go home and paint a wall yellow, instead of Eggshell No. 09864.”

To buy tickets or for more information, visit www.weirdhomestour.com.

ABOUT WEIRD HOMES TOUR:

We are a social impact start-up, created by a team of event veterans that takes care of our people, our planet and makes a profit. We were founded in 2014 and held our first tour in Austin that same year. We take our profits and put them back into our communities by investing in smart, well-run nonprofits and other social impact businesses. We promise to value what makes New Orleans great. We exist to share the story of past, present and future New Orleans culture as well as preserving and protecting what’s unique and odd in this great city.