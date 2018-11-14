Harney Academy to close its doors, school superintendent says

The Edgar P. Harney Spirit of Excellence Academy on Willow Street is losing its charter and is expected to close at the end of the school year, Orleans Parish school Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. told Orleans Parish School Board committee members on Tuesday.

Lewis took aim at the charter’s board and said the district has referred some of its findings to the Orleans Parish district attorney’s office, according to to a report by Marta Jewson in The Lens. He discussed several areas of concern, including special education shortcomings, “high-risk” contracts and failure to comply with state law and district policy.