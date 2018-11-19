Five displaced after house fire on McKenna Street in Broadmoor

Five people were displaced Sunday morning when their home on McKenna Street in Broadmoor caught fire, New Orleans fire officials said.

The house at 5520-22 McKenna Street — a four-level wood-frame home with a rear apartment on the first floor — was reported to be on fire at 9:52 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 18, according to the New Orleans Fire Department:

When the first-up firefighters arrived on the scene at 09:58 am., they saw what appeared to be a two story wood frame home with the front left side fully involved in fire.

One of the residents standing on the front lawn said only two of them were home and everyone is out of the rear apartment also. The home is a four (4) level home and has a first floor rear apartment. Two adult males and one adult female lived at 5520 and two adult males lived in the rear apartment at 5522. The adult female stated her and her son were home at the time of the fire and smelled smoke. The smoke alarms began to beep so they got their two dogs and went outside. As soon as they made it to the porch area, the house burst into flames. The fire started in the living room near the fire place.

The house was destroyed and the rear apartment sustained water and smoke damage.

A Second Alarm was called at 10:43 am., to assist with overhaul operations and to give the first-up firefighters some rest since they had been fighting to contain and extinguish flames for nearly an hour. The fire spread to other parts of the building as firefighters worked hard to get ahead of it and to find the many hidden hot spots throughout the different levels.

The fire was placed under control at 11:58 am. New Orleans Police, New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS), Entery Electric and City’s Building Inspector responded to this incident.

There were no other injuries reported and the cause of the fire is being investigation.

Fourteen units carrying 35 firefighters responded to responded to this incident.