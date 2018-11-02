Developers withdraw proposal for grocery/condo project in NHS building on Freret Street

The controversial proposal to create a grocery store inside the former Publiq House building on Freret Street and with a new 24-unit condo building over the adjacent parking lot was withdrawn by its developers Thursday from consideration by the New Orleans City Council.

The proposal by developer Green Coast Enterprises and building owner Neighborhood Housing Services at 4528 Freret Street was “withdrawn per the applicant’s request,” the clerk said during Thursday’s meeting of the City Council. No reason for the decision was discussed at the meeting, but some neighbors and residents have opposed the new condo building on the basis that it adds too much density burdens on the neighborhood.

Thursday was the final Council meeting before the deadline for action on the request, but withdrawing it leaves the developers more flexibility to bring it back than a defeat would have.

Still pending before an eventual City Council decision is an unrelated request by Rouses to build a grocery at the former Bloomin’ Deals site a block away on Freret Street. That project is much earlier in the process, however, with an initial Neighborhood Participation Plan meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 7) in the former Bloomin’ Deals building to discuss their plans.