Calhoun Street car burglaries caught on video

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking to identify suspects seen on surveillance video burglarizing a vehicle in the 500 block of Calhoun Street in two incidents, both occurring on Nov. 2.

The first burglary incident, at 12:31 a.m. A white Audi vehicle was used by the suspects in this incident.

In the second incident, at 1:55 a.m., a white Ford F-150 truck was used.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.