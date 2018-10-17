YAYA Arts Center offers fall festival, “Make Your Own Glass Pumpkin” glass-blowing class

The YAYA Arts Center on LaSalle Street will offer a free fall festival with crafts, costumes and treats for families on Saturday, as well as a specialized “Make Your Own Glass Pumpkin” glass-blowing workshop the same day.

The fall festival is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 20) at YAYA Arts Center, 3322 LaSalle Street.

“Pumpkin crafts, treats, costume contest, face painting, and more! Refreshments will be provided,” the center announced. “This event is FREE and open to all ages, but registration is required. Special goody bags will be given out while supplies last.”

Register for free at this website.

The “Make Your Own Glass Pumpkin” workshop will take place the same day, but costs $40 and is open only to participants 12 and older.

“Learn to make a glass pumpkin as the perfect show-stopping centerpiece for your fall decorations!” the announcement for that event says. “Each participant will work individually with an instructor for approximately 5-10 minutes to create their glass piece, and will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis within two block periods.”

Participants are required to wear closed-toe shoes, and are encouraged to wear clothing that will be comfortable in a hot glass studio.

For questions, email mari@yayainc.org or call 529-3306. Click to go to the registration website.