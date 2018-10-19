Woman arrested in cutting incident on St. Charles Avenue, police say

A woman was arrested on charges of cutting a man several times with a knife early Friday morning on St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans police said.

Johrdanne Collins, 27, arrived at a location in the 2800 block of St. Charles Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, where she “noticed blood on the floor and assumed it was her brother’s blood,” according to the initial NOPD report

Collins then began arguing with a man in his early 20s, then grabbed a kitchen knife and punched the man in the mouth, the report states. She ordered him to his knees, but he tried to get the knife away from her, and was stabbed several times in the process, the report states.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment afterward, and Collins was arrested on the scene. She is charged with aggravated battery and domestic abuse battery, the report states.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.