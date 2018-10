Two people were robbed at gunpoint near St. Charles Avenue and Lowerline Street on Thursday evening, New Orleans police said.

The victims, a man and a woman both in their late 20s, were near the intersection shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 11) when they were confronted by a man with a gun demanding their belongings, according to the initial NOPD report.

“The subject then cocked the gun and demanded phone and money again,” the report states. “The victims gave the subject their phone, money and keys. The subject fled in a Chevy sedan on St. Charles towards downtown.”