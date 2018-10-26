Two men indicted in separate murder cases in Broadmoor, Carrollton, prosecutors say

Two men accused in separate murders in Broadmoor and Carrollton earlier this year were indicted Thursday by a grand jury, prosecutors said.

The first indictment was in the fatal killing of 31-year-old Keyan Watkins on April 18 in the 3600 block of South Roman Street. Kline Lee, 51, is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses after allegedly shooting Watkins and another woman after an argument over money escalated, said District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office:

Kline Lee, 51, was charged with obstruction of justice, being a felon in possession of a firearm, attempted second-degree murder and the second-degree murder of Keyan Watkins in a four-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury. Ad hoc Criminal District Judge Dennis Waldron set Lee’s bond at $900,000 after the indictment was read. Watkins, 34, died from a gunshot to the face sustained around 9:18 p.m. in the 3600 block of South Roman Street on April 18, 2018. A 30-year-old woman walking with Watkins also was struck by gunfire, but survived her injury. According to New Orleans police investigators, a witness said Lee owed a sum of money to Watkins, and was upset after Watkins took his bicycle in lieu of repayment during a dispute on South Claiborne Avenue. Lee later confronted Watkins and the woman with a gun as they walked toward Watkins’ home with the bike. “Until people place a greater value on human life and stop resorting to guns to settle what should be minor disputes, incidents such as these will continue,” Cannizzaro said. “This defendant has a lengthy criminal history of drug offenses and burglaries in Orleans Parish, dating back to the late 1980s. It appears he resisted rehabilitation, and now his criminal conduct has escalated rather than subsided.” Assistant District Attorney Abigail MacDonald presented the case to the grand jury.

Also on Thursday, Darnell “Red” Braud was indicted on a non-capital first-degree murder charge in the May 24 death of 28-year-old Jarivas Jarrow in the 1700 block of Eagle Street, prosecutors said. Clad in a ski mask, Braud shot Jarrow while he sat in a car with his young sons, then fired another round into Jarrow’s head while Jarrow tried to escape, Cannizzaro’s office said.