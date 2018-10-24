Two arrested in shooting of armed-robbery victim, police say

Two men have been arrested by New Orleans police and federal marshals after a violent armed robbery earlier this month on Second Street in Central City that included the shooting of one of the victims, authorities said.

Antoine Reid, 27, and Evan McMillan, 21, are charged with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm and a single count of aggravated battery by shooting following their arrests by the NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad and the U.S. Marshals.

The robbery and shooting took place Oct. 6 in the 2800 block of Second Street, according to the announcement of their arrests:

In responding to a call of an armed robbery with a shooting involved, NOPD Sixth District officers learned that four victims were reportedly driving in the area of First and Willow streets looking to purchase marijuana. The group was then allegedly flagged down by two unknown black males, who told the victims to relocate to the 2800 block of Second Street. At that location, the victims met with the two subjects when one of the subjects allegedly produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s valuables. A shot was allegedly fired, and the victims complied with the suspects. The suspects then fled the scene before one of the victims realized he had suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victims then called 911 for assistance, and the gunshot victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Through investigation, detectives were able to positively identify Reid and McMillan as the perpetrators and obtain warrants for their arrests. The two were located and arrested on Oct. 19 in the 2300 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.