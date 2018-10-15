Teen boy injured in shooting on Toledano Street, police say

A teenage boy was shot in the back Sunday night on Toledano Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was near Toledano and South Roman streets around 9:15 p.m. when he was shot in the back, according to the initial NOPD report. He was taken to the hospital for surgery, but no further information on his condition was immediately available afterward, police official said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 658-6060 to speak to a detective, or CrimeStoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.