Suspect wanted for Maple Street auto burglary: NOPD

New Orleans Police officers are searching for a suspect who was captured on surveillance video burglarizing a vehicle that was parked in the 7400 block of Maple Street.
The victim told police that on October 13, 2018, at or around 7:22 p.m., she left her vehicle unlocked, as she relocated into her residence to use the bathroom and retrieve a charging cable. The victim reportedly re-entered the vehicle to leave and observed several items were missing from inside of the vehicle.
Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the area and observed a white male subject going directly to the victim’s vehicle, open the door and enter the vehicle. The subject then fled the scene, heading down Maple Street.
Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.