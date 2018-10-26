Suspect charged with repeatedly exposing himself to woman on Toledano Street, police say

A man accused of masturbating outside a Toledano Street resident’s window on three separate occasions over the last two months has now surrendered to police on obscenity charges, New Orleans police said.

Emilio Dominguez, 28, is charged with exposing himself to the woman at her home twice in early September and a third in October, according to NOPD reports:

On September 7, 2018, an unknown subject arrived at an address on Toledano Street and attempted to open the victim’s door. The subject was confronted by the victim, at which time he informed the victim that he was at the wrong address. The victim closed her door and continued to watch the subject as he walked away. The subject looked at the victim through her window and began to masturbate in front of her. On September 9, 2018, a subject arrived at the same address and was observed standing on the porch of the victim’s residence. The subject was observed masturbating again through the window of the residence. On October 16, 2018, a subject rang the doorbell and attempted to open the victim’s door to her residence. As the victim walked to the door, she observed the same subject standing on her porch masturbating.

Although the man fled after each occurrence, CrimeStoppers tips and surveillance video led police to identify Dominguez, last known as a Gretna resident, the report states. Dominguez subsequently surrendered to police at NOPD headquarters and was booked into jail, then posted bond, said NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD Sixth District Detective Walter Edmond at 658-6060, or Crimestoppers anonymously at 822-1111.