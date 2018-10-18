Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on South Claiborne, police say

A man walking across South Claiborne Avenue overnight was killed after being hit by a vehicle that drove off without stopping, New Orleans police said Thursday morning.

The victim, a 56-year-old man, was walking across South Claiborne Avenue in the 2300 block when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle, the initial NOPD report states. The vehicle drove away toward Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Based on witness information, investigators are searching for a dark-colored SUV believed to have been involved in the incident,” the report states. This vehicle would have possible damage to its front end and/or front passenger side, including possible windshield damage.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Traffic Fatality Investigator Collin Munster at 658-6205 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.